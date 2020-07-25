NRL news, JT recalls how his first conversation with Paul Green led Cowboys to historic maiden premiership

Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston has revealed how his first conversation with Paul Green led to the club securing their first-ever NRL premiership.

Green parted ways with North Queensland on Monday after weeks of inconsistency forced the Cowboys board to end their seven-year relationship with the coach.

The 46-year-old took the club to their first premiership in 2015, a second grand final appearance in 2017 and a World Club Challenge title.

Thurston was undoubtedly the keystone of Green’s success on the field, and speaking in the wake of his former mentor’s departure, the playmaker has recalled how his first conversation with the coach sparked a historic NRL premiership.

Johnathan Thurston and Paul Green celebrate after their iconic 2015 NRL premiership. (Getty)

“He arrived to the club in 2014 and I remember the first meeting we had at the Dally M’s of 2013,” Thurston told WWOS.

“He asked me what was the perception of the Cowboys at that time. I said, ‘We’re pretty inconsistent’. He stopped me pretty much and said ‘You can’t win away from home, and you can’t win when you’re on the sidelines’ so what do I need to do to change that?

“We needed to get everyone training to an intensity that is required and he did that, and over those years we went on to win a premiership, make four straight finals and another grand final so he’s a great coach.

“I was bought to the club in 2005 to win a premiership. He got everyone to that level and won that first ever premiership for the club which was great scenes for North Queensland and we’ll never forget it.”

Green comments on Cowboys exit

Green delivered the club’s first premiership in his second season, with a historic golden point grand final win over Brisbane in 2015. He also got the club to the 2017 grand final, but after a steep downturn in recent years, his time came to a close.

“Being a part of that historical season [in 2015] is something I will always treasure,” Green said in the wake of his departure.

“I am grateful to the board for allowing me to lead this club whilst creating some lifelong memories. I will use this next period to freshen up, spend some time with my family and assess options before moving on to my next coaching role.”