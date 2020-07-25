NRL news, Brisbane Broncos have ‘broken Darius Boyd’s football soul’ says Billy Slater

Melbourne Storm icon Billy Slater believes the Broncos have broken Darius Boyd’s “football soul” as he urged the club to return the veteran to fullback for his remaining weeks in the game.

Boyd has been occupying the left centre since the start of the season at the instruction of coach Anthony Seibold and has copped a tonne of criticism in a role where he’s largely out of position.

Boyd was relieved of the No.1 jersey following a dip in form last year with host of players rotated through the position since.

Having won only a single game of their past 10, Seibold sought to spark change by taking embattled playmaker Anthony Milford out of the halves and shifting him to fullback ahead of the Broncos’ clash against the Storm.

Broncos veteran Darius Boyd. (Getty)

That did little to plug the holes with the Queenslanders falling 46-8 at Suncorp Stadium.

While Boyd had endured a dip in form toward the tail-end of his career, the Queensland veteran was once heralded as one of the league’s greatest fullbacks having won two grand finals in the No.1 jersey with the Broncos.

Slater argued it was time restore Boyd’s dignity and return him to the position where he made his name, but feared after years of chopping and changing and his recent stripped captaincy, that it may be too little too late.

“The Broncos need stability and you get that from your fullback, especially defensively,” he told Nine’s NRL Sunday Footy Show.

Darius Boyd (Getty)

“Darius, firstly, perfected the role. He’s a great defensive fullback, he’s played for his country, his state, he’s won two grand finals at fullback.

“But when you take that position off Darius, and then you take the captaincy off him, you nearly break his football soul.

“Darius, has been a fraction of himself this year. And you take all those positions off him and they just lack a bit of leadership. I would definitely go Darius at fullback.”

Broncos icon and board member Darren Lockyer responded to that assessment by assuring the club’s approach to Boyd was always a collaborative approach with the veteran himself.

Last move before sending Darius into early retirement: Gould

“One of the challenges with Darius going to fullback is there’s no left centre at the club,” he said. When he gets shifted from fullback to centre that probably knocks you’re confidence as well.

“When you take the captaincy away from Darius, that’s going to have an impact. But Darius has been around a long time, he’s very resilient and copped that on the chin.

“The coach sat him down at the start of the year and said ‘I want to play you left centre and keep you there all year’. Darius was on board with that.

“He had a cracker the other night, and I just hope to see the next weeks his got left in the game, he just starts to enjoy it.”