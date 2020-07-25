Notts County and Harrogate to square off in National League play-off final at Wembley | Football News





Jack Muldoon (right) celebrates after his goal moved Harrogate within one win of the Football League

Notts County will meet Harrogate at Wembley next Sunday with a place in the Football League at stake.

The clubs will square off in the National League play-off final after winning their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

A goal in each half helped Notts County beat Barnet 2-0 while Harrogate were 1-0 winners over Boreham Wood.

Notts County suffered relegation from the Football League last season for the first time in their 157-year history.

But they are on course to return to League Two at the first attempt thanks to goals from Kristian Dennis and Callum Roberts.

Dennis stooped to head home eight minuets before half-time, after Jim O’Brien had made good progress down the left before sending over a lovely cross.

The second goal, just before the hour mark, was even better, as Roberts jinked his way into the penalty area down the right, eluded a pair of challenges and then slipped a shot into the far corner.

Harrogate Town can look forward to a first trip to Wembley, thanks to a Jack Muldoon header with 25 minutes left.

Muldoon was in the right place at the right time to flick the ball into the net from close range after a Harrogate corner.

National League winners Barrow have already gone up to League Two as champions.

The next two teams in the standings have now earned the right to try and join them, Harrogate and Notts County having finished second and third respectively.