North Korea reports first suspected case of COVID-19: KCNA By

People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease in Pyongyang, North Korea
SEOUL () – North Korea reported its first case of suspected COVID-19, in a person who returned to the North on July 19, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting of the country’s ruling Workers Party on Saturday to discuss “an emergency event (that) happened in Kaesong City”.
