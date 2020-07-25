Noah Cyrus Covers Mac Miller’s Song for Charity to Honor Late Rapper

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister releases her rendition of ‘Dunno’, nearly two years after Mac Miller’s tragic death to raise funds for the late rapper’s charity foundation.

–

Noah Cyrus has released a cover of Mac Miller‘s “Dunno” to raise money for the tragic rapper’s charity foundation.

The new track dropped on Friday (24Jul20) and Noah admits she felt compelled to record the tune to honour her late friend.

“Mac was such a beautiful and respected artist, and his loss was felt around the world,” she tells WENN. “His legacy lives on through his incredible music. I’m so proud to cover his record Dunno and support the Mac Miller Fund in his honour.”





The organisation supports “programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognise their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.”

Noah is also encouraging fans to donate at pittsburghfoundation.org.

Miley Cyrus‘ little sister has also launched a new podcast, “In the Feels“, during which she and Sony/ATV Music Publishing’s vice-president of A&R, Lou Al-chamaa, interview Gary Vaynerchuk, the co-founder of VaynerMedia, and motivational speaker Jay Shetty. Upcoming guests will include medium Tyler Henry and rapper Waka Flocka. The first episodes are available here and here.