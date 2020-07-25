Nick Cannon Shamed for Donating to Jewish Center After Anti-Semitic Remarks

WENN

The ‘Masked Singer’ host visits the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles and learns about Holocaust in response to backlash for his controversial comments.

–

Nick Cannon has tried to make amends for the recent controversy that he caused with his anti-semitic remarks, but it only earns him more criticism. The multi-hypenated star has been slammed after it’s reported that he visited the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles and pledged donation to the center in response to backlash over his comments.

According to a press release from the center, the TV host visited the museum on Monday, July 20 to learn about the work of the human rights organization as well as ways to build bridges between the Jewish and Black communities. He also talked with senior officials of the SWC and learned about stories from Holocaust survivors.

He was shown “The Hitler Letter”, a letter written by Adolf Hitler himself, which detailed plans for the “uncompromising removal of the Jews altogether.” The 39-year-old rapper/comedian even pledged to donate his first paycheck from “The Masked Singer” to the center.

While Wiesenthal Center founder Rabbi Marvin Hier is hopeful that Nick’s visit and their conversations would bring positive changes, people were not that pleased with the former “America’s Got Talent” host’s actions. They think that his intention wasn’t sincere.

“lmao what a f**king joke. the kangs have been more embarrassing than usual this year smh,” one person reacted on an online forum. “also, i said this earlier but Jewish people will never let anyone disrespect them. so idk what Nick was thinking but he just looks like a clown now.”

Another believes Nick knew better before he insulted Jewish community, but he did it anyway. “Did he not know the history of the Holocaust before he said all that dumb bigoted s**t? He meant what he said and knew what he was doing. He just didnt expect such backlash and now he’s running scared,” the said person accused him.

“He’s doing too much know; it’s so fake. He didn’t know about the Holocaust before? These ‘apologies’ are not sincere at all,” a third person similarly commented. Another called Nick, “BLACK WOKE KANG !!!!!” while someone else said, “He is so f**king lame always have always will. I bet Mariah [Mariah Carey] mad af she gave this dumb a** two kid.”

Another skeptical person added, “Sorry, but you do not come out of the American K-12 school system without learning about the Holocaust, at minimum you are required to read The Diary of Anne Frank. I call bulls**t, Nick knew about the Holocaust. He just thought that he could talk reckless to impress Professor Griff and no one would call him out.”

Nick came under fire after he accused white people of being “evil,” “rapists” and “true savages” in a June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”. He also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, claiming black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

He later apologized for his remarks, declaring, “I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embraces those as well as each other. We All Family!”