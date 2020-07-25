Nia Long: My Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Me; I’m OK With That!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Actress Mia Long is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and she’s never been married – even though she’s been engaged, off-and-on for more than 7 years.

And MTO News has learned that Sia is OK with being engaged, and not married.

Sia was engaged with actor Massai Dorsey decades ago and the two share a son together, but for the last 10 years, the actress has been in a relationship with retired NBA player Ime Udoka.

