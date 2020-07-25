Nia Long: My Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Me; I’m OK With That!!

Actress Mia Long is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and she’s never been married – even though she’s been engaged, off-and-on for more than 7 years.

And MTO News has learned that Sia is OK with being engaged, and not married.

Sia was engaged with actor Massai Dorsey decades ago and the two share a son together, but for the last 10 years, the actress has been in a relationship with retired NBA player Ime Udoka.

Five years ago, Nia and her babys father Ime got engaged, but the famous couple has yet to tie the knot. The actress recently spoke about why she has never been married and discussed her aversion to jumping the broom. “Love is complicated, let’s just start there,” Nia reportedly said. “And then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]… that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part.”

“I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment,” Long continued. “But I don’t know that I need that to feel like I’m in a partnership that’s working.”

Years ago, rumors circulated that she and Ime secret wed, but Nia quickly responded that “marriage isn’t a priority” for her and that everyone in her family is happy.