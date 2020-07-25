New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters start time, results, news for 2020 round 11

Despite being arguably the game’s best playmaker, Roosters superstar Luke Keary isn’t even in the top 100 richest players in the league.

A report by the Daily Telegraph has revealed the top 100 richest players in the game currently playing, with the huge surprise of Keary not even featuring in the top 50.

At 51 on the list, the Roosters made off with a bargain when they nabbed the triple-premiership playmaker on $700,000-a-season in 2016.

It’s a hard truth for NRL fans who would widely consider Keary to be within the stead of fellow million-dollar playmakers around the league.