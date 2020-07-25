New Data Debunks Reports of Turkey as Leader in Crypto Adoption By Cointelegraph

New Data Debunks Reports of Turkey as Leader in Crypto Adoption
A new survey seems to debunk the common conception of Turkey as a cryptocurrency-savvy country.
Major Turkish crypto exchange Paribu had a simple aim: to find 1,000 Turkish citizens who somehow heard about crypto. It took over 6,000 video interviews across 12 cities in Turkey during the peak of COVID-19 outbreak, to achieve this goal. The reported results have debunked a major myth about the Turkish crypto ecosystem.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.