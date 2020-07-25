More Than 1,000 People Could Access Twitter’s ‘God Mode’ By Cointelegraph

More Than 1,000 People Could Access Twitter’s ‘God Mode’
More than 1,000 Twitter employees and contractors had access to the internal admin panel that enabled last week’s Twitter hack of 130 high profile accounts.
According to on July 24, two former employees have shed light on just how vulnerable Twitter’s security was — and may still be. They said that, in addition to employees, contractors like Cognizant (NASDAQ:) could also have access.
