MLS is Back: Knockout stage schedule, results, and how to watch games live

The Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A seasons have resumed and soccer in the U.S. has now made its return with a new approach. We’ve got all of the details about the teams involved, schedules, and how to watch the MLS is Back Tournament from anywhere in the world below.

Source: MLS

Major League Soccer kicked off in late February, though the season was curtailed by the second week in March due to the global pandemic. Given the original MLS season was set to run until October, it was unclear how, when, or even if the season would be completed. Those questions were answered with the announcement of the one-off MLS is Back Tournament and the action kicked off on July 8.

Keep reading for all of the details you need to know about MLS is Back as well as advice on how to stream the games online.

What is the MLS is Back Tournament?

MLS is Back is basically a way to condense much of the 2020 MLS season into a one-month tournament. The cup-style competition is being held in Orlando, Florida, with strict health and safety precautions in place.

All 26 MLS teams were set to compete in the tournament, though FC Dallas and Nashville SC were both withdrawn from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests. The other teams were divided into three Eastern Conference groups and three Western Conference groups with the top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout rounds. The original groupings were reformatted following the removal of FC Dallas and Nashville SC, leaving six groups of four teams as below.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup F
Orlando CitySeattle SoundersToronto FCReal Salt LakeAtlanta UnitedLos Angeles FC
Iner MiamiChicago FireNew England RevolutionSporting Kansas CityFC CincinnatiLA Galaxy
New York City FCVancouver WhitecapsMontreal ImpactColorado RapidsNew York Red BullsHouston Dynamo
Philadelphia UnionSan Jose EarthquakesD.C. UnitedMinnesota UnitedColumbus CrewPortland Timbers

Group matches contributed to regular season standings and the overall winner of MLS is Back will gain a CONCACAF Champions League berth as well as over $1 million in prize money.

After the tournament is wrapped up, the regular MLS season will continue with a full schedule set to be devised later, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

How to watch the MLS is Back Tournament from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this tournament further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching MLS games, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch MLS. Get in on this deal now!

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch MLS is Back, you have plenty of options with ESPN, TUDN, Fox, and FS1 each broadcasting several games. Twitter is even offering live streams for select games with English commentary that are otherwise only broadcast on Spanish-language TUDN. We’ve listed the broadcasts for each game of the group stage at the bottom of the page.

You can live stream MLS online by signing up for fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT,amp;T TV Now, or YouTube TV. However, each of these streaming services gives you access to different channels and not all of them will allow you to watch every game this season. To make things easier for you, we’ve broken down which channels each service offers below.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV is $54.99 per month and gives you access to 67 channels including Fox in most areas as well as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ABC. You won’t be able to watch MLS games on TUDN but you will be able to watch two streams simultaneously and the service also includes a free 50-hour cloud DVR in case you want to record some games to watch later.

Hulu

Hulu’s Live TV package is a great option for a wide variety of purposes, including streaming the MLS 2020 season.

Fubo TV

FuboTV starts at $54.99 per month and gives you access to Fox in most areas of the U.S. as well as FS1. However, the service does not carry ESPN or ESPN2 so you won’t be able to watch the games broadcast on the network. The standard plan will even let you watch Spanish language games on TUDN. FuboTV also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.

Sign up for FuboTV now

Sling TV

SlingTV starts at $30 per month for either its Orange or Blue plan, though you can try out the service for free for three days. You can catch the games on FS1 with the Blue plan or those on ESPN channels with Sling Orange, though you’d be better served by its Orange & Blue plan at $45 per month to get access to all the channels you’ll need to watch MLS is Back except for TUDN. SlingTV also includes 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage for free as well as its own on-demand library.

Sling TV

Subscribe to Sling TV now and get 3 days of access for free to try it out!

AT,amp;T TV Now

AT,amp;T TV Now has plans starting at $65 per month and is one of the more expensive streaming services and this is because all of its plans include HBO. With the service’s Plus plan, you get access to over 45 channels including Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and Univision depending on where you live. AT,amp;T TV Now also allows you to stream on three devices at once and record up to 20 hours of content with its DVR service.

Sign up for AT,amp;T TV Now now

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $49.99 per month and gives you access to over 70 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and Fox depending on where you live. If you are a Los Angeles FC fan, then the service just might be for you as it gives you exclusive coverage of the team’s games. YouTube TV lets you stream on three devices simultaneously and it even includes a 9-month unlimited cloud DVR.

Sign up for YouTube TV now

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in Canada

Canadian MLS fans also have a couple of options to watch this season’s games on TV or online.

TSN will show games from all three Canadian teams including every Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps match. While you can watch these games on TV if you’re already a cable subscriber, you can also sign up for the network’s own streaming service, TSN Direct, for either $19.99 per month or you can buy a Day Pass for $4.99 if there is a particular game you want to watch.

Additionally, TVA Sports will show every Montreal Impact game in the MLS is Back Tournament.

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to keep up with MLS is Back, you have a couple of ways to do so. Sky Sports is broadcasting select games including for its TV customers, including many of those taking place at 9am ET (which is 2pm in the UK). A NOW TV Sports Pass gets you access to just its spors channels via its apps for streaming if you don’t want to sign up for a satelite TV plan.

Many other games are available to watch for free on FreeSports either via its TV channels or streaming app. FreeSports’ app also offers the games on-demand for a limited time after they have taken place so you don’t have to watch live in the middle of the night.

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in Australia

In Australia, beIN SPORTS is the main provider of MLS coverage. You can access its content online via beIN Sports Connect or other services such as Kayo Sports, Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, and Fetch TV. ESPN also has access to some MLS content in Australia.

MLS is Back Tournament schedule

StageDate
Group StageJuly 8 – 23
Round of 16July 25 – 28
Quarter-FinalsJuly 30 – August 1
Semi-FinalsAugust 5 – 6
FinalAugust 11

MLS is Back Round of 16 Knockout Fixtures and Results

DateTeamsKick-Off Time (ET)BroadcasterResult
July 25Orlando City vs Montreal Impact8pmESPN 2
July 25Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution10:30pmESPN 2
July 26Toronto FC vs New York City8:30pmFS1
July 26Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps11pmFS1
July 27San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake8:30pmFS1
July 27Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC11pmFS1 / TUDN
July 28Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United8pmESPN
July 28Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati10:30pmESPN

MLS is Back Group Stage Fixtures and Results

DateTeamsKick-Off Time (ET)BroadcasterResult
July 8Orlando City vs Inter Miami8pmESPN2-1
July 9New York City vs Philadelphia Union9amESPN0-1
July 9Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution8pmTUDN / Twitter0-1
July 10Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes9pmESPN0-0
July 11Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls8pmFOX / TUDN0-1
July 11FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew10:30pmFS1 / TUDN0-4
July 12Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United8pmESPN1-2
July 12Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids10:30pmESPN2-0
July 13Toronto vs D.C. United9amESPN 22-2
July 13Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo8pmFS1 / TUDN3-3
July 13LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers10:30pmFS1 / TUDN1-2
July 14Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders9amESPN2-1
July 14New York City vs Orlando City8pmTUDN / Twitter1-3
July 14Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami10:30pmTUDN / Twitter2-1
July 15Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes9pmTUDN / Twitter3-4
July 16Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati9amESPN0-1
July 16Montreal Impact vs Toronto8pmFS1 / TUDN3-4
July 16Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls10:30pmFS1 / TUDN2-0
July 17D.C. United vs New England Revolution8pmESPN1-1
July 17Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids8pmESPN 23-2
July 17Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United10:30pmESPN0-0
July 18Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo8pmESPN 22-1
July 18Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy10:30pmESPN6-2
July 19Chicago Fire vs San Jose Earthquakes8pmFS1 / TUDN0-2
July 19Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps10:30pmFS1 / TUDN3-0
July 20Inter Miami vs New York City9amESPN0-1
July 20Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City8pmTUDN / Twitter1-1
July 21Toronto vs New England Revolution9amESPN0-0
July 21Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew8pmTUDN / Twitter0-1
July 21Montreal Impact vs D.C. United10:30pmTUDN / Twitter1-0
July 22Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City9amESPN0-2
July 22FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls8pmESPN2-0
July 22Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United10:30pmESPN2-2
July 23Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps9amESPN0-2
July 23LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo8pmFS1 / TUDN1-1
July 23Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers10:30pmESPN 22-2

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

