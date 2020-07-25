Milwaukee’s Most Prominent Black Trump Supporter – Killed In Broad Daylight!

One of the most prominent Black supporters of President Trump was shot and killed in Milwaukee, MTO News has learned.

Trump

Bernell Tremmell, 60, was well known in his community for standing on street corners with a “Vote Trump” sign. Now he’s dead, and his signs – which are covered in blood – are sitting in a police evidence locker.

Police confirmed with MTO News that Bernell was gunned down in broad daylight in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on Thursday.

According to authorities, the gunman pulled up on Bernell, while he was in front of his business, and unloaded the clip on him.

Bernell’s business, Expression Publications, is usually covered in handmade signs, the most prominent of which read “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and “Re-Elect Trump 2020.” But after the shooting, the Trump sign was covered in his blood.

Law enforcement does not yet have any suspects or a motive for the shooting, but detectives are investigating the possibility that Bernell was killed over his political beliefs.