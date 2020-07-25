Michelle Obama to Kick Off Her Podcast With Barack Obama Interview

Instagram

Michelle Obama will interview her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama on the first episode of her new Spotify podcast.

The ex-leader will join his wife for the show when it debuts on Wednesday (29Jul20) for what’s described, according to .com, as an “an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House.”

The former First Lady also addresses the recent Black Lives Matter protests following the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of U.S. police officers.

“Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience-and our consciences… not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” she opens the first episode by saying.

On a lighter note, the couple also playfully discuss their time in lockdown.

Their conversation will also focus on the differences in their upbringings – his in Hawaii by his white mother, anthropologist Stanley Ann Dunham, without his Kenyan father, Barack Obama, Sr., in contrast with Michelle’s who was raised by her parents Fraser Robinson III and Marian Shields Robinson, in Chicago, Illinois, and how they have been shaped by their communities.

Other guests in the podcast series will include Washington Post columnist Michele Norris; Dr. Sharon Malone in a discussion on women’s health, and Michelle’s brother Craig Robinson, in a chat about siblings.

Episode six will centre on marriage and feature Conan O’Brien, while Barack’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett will make an appearance in episode seven to discuss mentorship.

The show will be available on Spotify.