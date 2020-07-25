Metallica and My Chemical Romance to Headline 2021 Aftershock After This Year’s Event Is Canceled

Instagram

The James Hetfield-fronted band and the Gerard Way-led group are set to take the stage at the Aftershock festval next year after this year’s event is scrapped due to pandemic.

Metallica and My Chemical Romance have agreed to return as headliners for the 2021 Aftershock festival after this summer’s event was cancelled.

The music spectacular was scheduled to take place in October (20) at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, but it has now officially been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, James Hetfield and his bandmates have agreed to headline the Friday and Sunday nights of the festival in 2021 and My Chemical Romance will cap off Saturday.

The 2021 festival will run from 7 to 10 October.

Announcing the cancellation of the 2020 event on Friday (24Jul20), a festival spokesman says, “After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend. We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible.”

“We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021.”