Melbourne conspiracy theorist Eve Black in viral video expected to be fined

The woman, known as Eve Black, appeared to boast about dodging one of the police roadblocks in a video she uploaded on Facebook – but it has since been taken down – where she appeared to refuse to provide the officer with details of where she was travelling.

“Victoria Police have that matter in hand, though. They are working hard to find that person,” Mr Andrews said.

“And that person will either have a lawful reason to be in regional Victoria or that person won’t, and if they don’t, then Victoria Police, I am confident, will fine them. Ultimately it is not too much to ask.”

Ms Black has since deleted the majority of posts from her Facebook page, except one where she said she had “no regrets”.

Mr Andrews said people not doing the right thing are making “selfish choices”.