Maverick’ Pick Up New 2021 Release Date

As theaters slowly re-open amid the COVID pandemic, Paramount executives give the John Krasinski-directed thriller a push back to April, and the Tom Cruise-starring film a summer release.

The sequels for “A Quiet Place” and “Top Gun” have slipped to 2021 following the news Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” no longer has a firm release date.

News of the calendar switch for the early Oscars favourite has prompted another major studio date merry-go-round with Disney bosses announcing plans to pull “Mulan” from the U.S. release schedule and push new “Avatar” and “Star Wars” films back another year.

And now Paramount executives have handed “A Quiet Place: Part II” and “Top Gun: Maverick” new dates – John Krasinski‘s thriller will now hit cinemas in April (21), while Tom Cruise‘s new film will now be a summer release. The “Top Gun” sequel was set for a Christmas release.

The news comes as U.S. cinemas slowly re-open amid the COVID crisis, but not at the rate studio bosses had hoped.