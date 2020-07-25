Massive protest against governor’s arrest challenges Kremlin

Tens of thousands of people have marched Saturday (local ) across Russia ‘s Far East city of Khabarovsk on the border with China to protest the arrest of the regional governor on murder charges, continuing a two-week wave of protests that has challenged the Kremlin.

People hold various posters supporting Khabarovsk region’s governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in Khabarovsk, Russia. (Associated Press)

“People are offended,” protester Dmitry Kachalin said.

“I think people take to the streets because their vote in the 2018 election was taken away.”

Unlike Moscow, where police usually move quickly to disperse unsanctioned opposition protests, authorities haven’t interfered with the unauthorised demonstrations in Khabarovsk, apparently expecting them to fizzle out in the city 6100 kilometres east of the Russian capital.

But daily protests, peaking at weekends, have gone on for two weeks, reflecting anger against what residents see as Moscow’s disrespect of their choice for governor and simmering discontent with Mr Putin’s rule.

Local officials’ attempts to discourage people from joining the demonstrations by warning about the risk of coronavirus infection have been unsuccessful.

“We had enough,” protester Anastasia Schegorina said.

“We elected the governor and we want to be heard and decide ourselves what to do with him. Bring him here, and a fair and open trial will decide whether to convict him or not.”

Protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “Russia, wake up!” and carried placards voicing support for Mr Furgal and denouncing Mr Putin.

Some thousands marched across Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the region’s governor on murder charges, continuing a wave of protests that has lasted for two weeks. (Associated Press)

Demonstrations were also held in other cities of the Far East, and police didn’t intervene. But in Moscow, police briefly detained several dozen activists who attempted to stage pickets in support of Mr Furgal and other detainees protested the city’s ban on rallies due to the pandemic.

Authorities suspect Mr Furgal of involvement in several murders of businessmen in 2004 and 2005. He has denied the charges, which date to his as a businessman with interests focusing on timber and metals.

A lawmaker on the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party ticket, Mr Furgal won the 2018 gubernatorial election even though he had refrained from campaigning and publicly supported his Kremlin-backed rival.

His victory was a humiliating setback to the main Kremlin party, United Russia, which also lost its control over the regional legislature.

During his in office, Mr Furgal earned a reputation as a “people’s governor”, cutting his own salary, ordering the sale of an expensive yacht that the previous administration had bought and offering new benefits to residents.

“We want to protect Furgal,” Evgenia Selina, who joined Saturday’s protest, said.

“If we hadn’t elected him, he would have been living quietly with his family and working at the State Duma. He would have had a normal life.”

Mikhail Degtyaryov, a federal lawmaker whom Mr Putin named Monday to succeed Mr Furgal, is also a member of the Liberal-Democratic Party — a choice that was apparently intended to assuage local anger. If that was the plan, it hasn’t worked.