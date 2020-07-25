Man Is Crushed By Subway; NYers Line Up To Take ‘Selfies’ w/ His Dead Body!!

There was a very disturbing scene inside the NY city subways on Wednesday. A man was struck and killed by a subway car – and his head was pinned underneath the car.

And dozens of NYers quickly pulled out their cellphones to take pictures or videos of the body.

A few even took selfies with the gruesome corpse.

Here is the graphic video:

LINK TO THE VIDEO

Every year, close to 300 people are killed by NYC subway cars – that’s almost one person a day. Those numbers include accidents, suicides, and homicides. According to the most recent reports, most subway deaths are suicides, followed by accidents, and finally homicides.

MTO News reached out to police to follow up on the death, but so far, we have not received any response.

So many people from the accident posted videos and pics of his death on Twitter that for a short time, he was actually trending on the social media platform.

LINK TO THE VIDEO