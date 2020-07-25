Man found dead on Mesa County hiking trail, deputies say

In the second day of searching for a missing man, Mesa County sheriff’s deputies found him dead along Glade Park’s Miracle Rock hiking trail, officials said in a release.

The man was reported missing Thursday and the sheriff’s office, alongside Mesa County Search and Rescue, began to search, the release said. Officials looked for the missing man late into the night alongside the man’s friends.

Officials found the missing man’s car midmorning Friday at the Miracle Rock campground and a short later he was found dead on the trail, the release said.

The coroner’s office will identify the man and determine the cause of death, the release said. No foul play is suspected.