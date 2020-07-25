Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang By

© . Residents wait for groceries delivered to an entrance of a sealed residential compound in Dalian
HONG KONG () – China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.
Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.
China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.
As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
