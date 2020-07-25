lock messenger with face id: How to ‘officially’ lock Facebook Messenger on iPhone with Face ID

To address security concerns, Facebook has added another feature to its Messenger app. Facebook has added an additional layer of security to the Messenger app that now allows users to lock the entire app. This will prevent the unauthorised access to the app and its data whenever you handover your phone to someone else due to any reason.

Facebook is calling the new feature as App Lock and is currently only available for iPhone and iPad users. The social media giant is expected to expand the feature to the Android version soon.

However, if you are an iPhone or iPad user and want to enable the feature on your Messenger app, follow our step-by-step guide:

Before proceeding with the steps, make sure to update your Messenger app to its latest version available by visiting the Apple App Store. Also, ensure that you have the latest version of iOS and iPadOS installed on your respective devices.



1. Open Messenger app on your iPhone or iPad



2. Tap on profile picture from the top left



3. Head to Privacy and tap on App Lock option



4. Then tap on Require Face ID or Require Touch ID based on the iPhone or iPad you are using



5. Select the timeframe to lock the app after leaving it.



The app will be automatically locked after the set guidelines.