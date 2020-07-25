Lili Reinhart Blames Coronavirus Pandemic for Series of Anxiety-Induced Meltdowns

Instagram

During a conversation with self-help author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, the ‘Riverdale’ star admits that she has been suffering from panic attacks and severe anxiety since she was a preteen.

–

Actress Lili Reinhart is having a series of anxiety-induced meltdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Hustlers” star went public with her current mental health struggles during a conversation with self-help author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, revealing lockdown stress has taken a huge toll on her psyche and made simple tasks outside of her home difficult to perform.

“I stress myself out all the time,” Lili shared. “Going to the post office … I really don’t want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to leave my dog, I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public.”

“I don’t want to deal with the mask thing, I would (wear a mask), but I don’t want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped up about very dumb things.”

The 23-year-old “Riverdale” actress noted she has been suffering from panic attacks and severe anxiety since she was a preteen.

“I really struggled during school,” she said. “Obviously, I couldn’t escape that situation, I didn’t have a choice. I started getting panic attacks when I was in 8th grade so I think I was thirteen and every day in my 8th grade year I would cry in the morning.”

The star ended the conversation with McNutt by taking on advice to retrain her brain through listening to a happy music playlist while she was out and about doing errands.

<br />

Lili has previously gone public about her mental health struggles, going into detail about her challenges with depression.

“Depression has affected me in so many ways. It’s something that never goes away,” she told Glamour UK last year (19). “I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don’t want to do anything and I question myself. I don’t know how to handle stress very well. I find that talking about it and sharing my experience with other people, and reminding myself that I’m not alone has been incredibly therapeutic.”