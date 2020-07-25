Leigh Matthews slams current state of AFL, unleashes on ‘flat earthers’ who resist rule changes

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has unleashed on the current state of the game, slamming “flat earthers” who resist against changes to improve the game.

Speaking on 3AW, Matthews pointed the finger squarely at the AFL in terms of fixing the issue of mass congestion which has resulted in low-scoring games this season.

Matthews was not impressed by the onus being put on the umpires to adjust interpretations mid-season like they have this season.

“I tell you what the ‘flat earthers’ who say ‘leave the game alone’ are living in a fantasy land really,” Matthews said.

Matthews is not impressed with the state of the game this season since the return from the COVID-19 break (AAP)

“The coaches have changed the game more in the last decade than the previous hundred years and will continue to change it.

“Dropping a couple of players off the ground is the last resort, that’s a fair few years down the track if nothing else happened.

“But please, please don’t ask the umpire interpretations to change to open up the game.

“That’s too hard for the umpires.”

Matthews has put the pressure on AFL boss Gillon McLachlan to improve congestion, not the umpires (AAP)

Matthews said the last month of play, which has seen players increasingly confused by ever-changing umpire interpretations of rules has been a “disaster”.

“Don’t expect umpiring interpretations to do that, it’s too complicated,” he said.

“So if we want to decongest the game, and I’m certainly of that mind, somehow you have to force them to decongest and that’s the challenge for the AFL.

“Maybe reducing interchange back to 20 might do that because at least you have 18 against 18 instead of 22 against 22.”

One of the most infamous dour contests this season was Richmond’s win over Sydney in Round 6, which saw the Tigers win despite scoring just four goals.

Players have been left increasingly frustrated and confused by umpires’ changing interpretations (Getty)

Matthews was in attendance at the Gabba that afternoon and admitted he left the ground at half-time.

“Football is better not being at the ground at the moment because there’s no one else there, the footy’s not great to watch most of the time and there’s hardly anyone there so there’s very little atmosphere,” he said.

“When the opposition had the ball in the back 50, the cross the field attacking was covered, the midfield centre square was covered.

“So what do you do? You have to kick the ball down the line to a contest and either it gets marked, or it very rarely gets marked so it just rolls out of bounds.

“The ball stays in this bubble.”