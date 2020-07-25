Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Hollywood has lost a star.

Regis Philbin has sadly died, People confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The legendary television host passed away on Friday, July 24, at the age of 88.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement shared with the publication.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the family’s statement continued. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Fans first fell in love with Regis in 1988 when he began co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.