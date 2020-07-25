LeBron James: Black Lives Matter movement is ‘a walk of life’

One of LeBron James’ goals during the NBA’s return to play at Walt Disney World is to bring attention to Black Lives Matter, and he did so on Thursday night after scoring 12 points in 15 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks.

The three-time NBA champion isn’t so keen on people calling Black Lives Matter a movement, especially because people of color see it more as a lifestyle.

“A lot of people kind of use this analogy, talking about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement,” James said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “When you’re Black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, OK, how long is this movement going to last? ‘Don’t stop the movement.’ No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is. It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are. … “I don’t like the word ‘movement’ because, unfortunately, in America and in society, there ain’t been no damn movement for us. There ain’t been no movement.”

In his postgame comments, James didn’t focus on how the Lakers handled Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, he instead brought light to getting justice for Breonna Taylor. The Black emergency medical technician was killed in Kentucky after officers executed a “no-knock” warrant related to a narcotics investigation and shot her at least eight times. No narcotics were found.

James also wrote “#Justice4BreonnaT” on his sneakers in marker before tipoff with the Mavericks, but he isn’t the only player shedding light on systemic racism issues in the United States.

Various players around the NBA, including Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry and Malcolm Brogdon, all took part in peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd in May. The NBA also is bringing light to Black Lives Matter by painting it on the courts in Orlando and allowing players to wear names of various social justice causes on their jerseys.