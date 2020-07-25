Lawmakers in World’s Largest Markets Warm to Crypto, July 17-24 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Lawmakers in World’s Largest Markets Warm to Crypto, July 17-24
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
Without breaking out the fanfare prematurely, it has been a red-letter week for crypto news. Some of the biggest markets in the world are welcoming new laws and decisions that promise to upgrade global approaches to the industry.
