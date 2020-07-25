‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Put on Hold Amid Rumors of Sandra Oh’s Reluctance to Film in Europe

AMC

The production on the next installment of ‘Killing Eve’ has been halted indefinitely as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic disrupted the filming schedule in Europe.

Filming on “Killing Eve” season four has reportedly been postponed indefinitely as the complicated European shooting schedule is unworkable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to .com, bosses at production firm Sid Gentle Films were originally aiming to start filming a new series of the hit espionage show next month (Aug20), but plans have now been abandoned.

The reported reason for the delay is the show’s need for various European location shoots, which in the past have taken place in the Netherlands, Spain, Romania, and Italy.

A spokesperson for the show explained, “Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play.”

A source close to the show also downplayed rumours Sandra Oh, who plays title character Eve Polastri, has been reluctant to fly into Europe to begin shooting.

The delay in filming the show, which also stars Jodie Comer as assassin Villanelle, is thought to make it likely to miss its expected spring 2021 premiere date