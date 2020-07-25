Kerry Washington Urges California Government to End Dental Practice Act Due to Minority Disadvantage

WENN

The ‘Scandal’ actress teams up with a teledentistry company to slam the government for requiring dentists to conduct in-person sessions with patients before turning to online telemedicine.

Kerry Washington has lobbied California government officials to save online dental care access for minorities.

The “Scandal” actress sent off a letter to California State Senator Steve Glazer urging political leaders to kill the Dental Practice Act, a bill that would require all dentists in the state to conduct in-person sessions with patients before turning to online telemedicine.

In the letter obtained by TMZ, Kerry insisted the bill is ridiculous, with the star arguing that forcing people who want to purchase simple things like teeth whitening products online would disproportionately affect minority populations.

“I believe strongly that all communities and especially those that have been historically marginalized, deserve access to quality and affordable health care – and in this case dental care – for themselves and for their children. This is a basic human right,” she wrote.

Kerry is a partner with teledentistry and orthodontics company Byte, which provides aligners and teeth straightening products online, and she moved on to explain in her letter that dental health access is one of the main reasons why she signed up for the gig.

“Companies like Byte expand access to teledentistry and offer the opportunity for all groups, especially low income, Black and Latino communities, to receive the dental and orthodontic care they need and deserve,” she added.

Kerry is the latest in a series of California-based stars to oppose the Dental Practice Act, with Golden State Warriors NBA star Draymond Green and singer LeAnn Rimes also voicing their opposition to the bill.

The California legislature is expected to debate the bill soon.