Kehlani Adds New Tattoo on Her Throat

The ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ singer proudly shows off on social media the latest addition to her tattoo collection, a new flower ink that covers her throat.

Kehlani has debuted an impressive new throat tattoo.

The R&B singer, full name Kehlani Ashley Parrish, who dropped her new album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”, on 8 May (20) showed off a brand new throat tattoo in a post on Instagram on Thursday (23Jul20), with a picture accompanied by the caption, “bussdoooooown on ya future baby maaaaaami.”

The star already had some ink on her neck, including some clouds on the left side, an Om symbol in the centre, and script on the right side. However, she has now filled in the gaps with soft black and grey flowers.

Kehlani’s ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist Nene of Cultural Image Tattoo, who has worked on a number of celebrities, including Ty Dolla $ign, YG, G-Eazy, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp. And the tattooist, who has a reputation for allowing some of his famous clients to give him tattoos, allowed the star to return the favour with lettering and a doodle.

Speaking about her former insecurities in an interview with British Vogue, Kehlani shared how getting tattoos initially helped her to overcome them.

“It was having this conscious decision in accepting, like, no matter what I’m going to be me,” the Toxic singer told the publication. “… Once I accept that, no matter anybody’s perception of me, I’m still going to exist as me. I just gotta rock with it.”