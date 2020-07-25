Katy Perry Calls Orlando Bloom’s Italy Nude Paddleboarding an Attempt to Fit in With Locals

Instagram

The ‘Roar’ singer jokes that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor tried to fit in with the locals when she’s asked about his naked vacation with her in Europe back in 2016.

Katy Perry has opened up on fiance Orlando Bloom‘s infamous nude paddleboarding snaps, joking “everybody’s naked – it’s Europe, it’s Italy!”

The 35-year-old “Smile” hitmaker is currently pregnant with her first child with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and gushed over her man in an interview with Howard Stern.

As the host called Orlando “f**king handsome,” Katy jokingly quipped, “That’s why I’m in this mess,” alluding to her pregnancy.

Continuing on the topic of the “Carnival Row” star, the pair got talking about the photos of him going nude while paddleboarding with Katy back on vacation in Europe in 2016.

When Howard then asked Katy if she had considered telling Orlando to put on some pants while they were out on the water, she laughed, “Well it was Europe…”

“And honestly we had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody’s naked, it’s Europe, it’s Italy. And I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip.”