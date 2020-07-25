Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan clicked outside Karisma Kapoor’s house

You surely can’t deny that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids on social media and every time the paparazzi used posts his pictures, you’d double-tap them, watch it again and even leave comments and check out his expressions. Amidst the lockdown the photographers and we surely missed the tiny tot and his adorable outings, but looks like things are slowing getting back to normal.

Today photographers got a chance to click Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur is seen adorably holding Kareena’s hand in the pictures as they make their way to Karisma Kapoor’s house. While Taimur was seen in denims and a orange tee, Kareena was in a printed dress. Check out the pictures here.