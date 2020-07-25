Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian An Apology For His Previous Tweets

Kanye West has been making headlines from his new deal with GAP, to his new music possibly dropping, and his presidential campaign. Kanye, however, has one regret about his recent rants on Twitter–hurting his wife.

In a tweet, Kanye sends Kim an apology for his previous tweets, which revealed some of their private matters to the world. If y’all recall, Ye spoke about Kim and his mother in law, Kris, wanting to “lock him up” in a hospital, and even referred to their actions as “white supremacy.”

Well, it looks like he’s had a change of heart, as he acknowledges that he hurt his wife.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he says. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

While Kanye was reportedly going through a tough bi-polar episode, Kim released a statement in support of her husband, and asking for empathy in his time of need.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in the time when they need it the most,’ she said.”I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed to that we can get through this.”

