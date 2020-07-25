Justin Bieber Posted Photos Of His Acne-Free Skin

In the video, Justin opened up about how his acne has affected his self-confidence over the years, saying, “It definitely bugs me. I wear a hat a lot more, which probably makes it a lot worse.”
Justin revealed that his wife, Hailey Bieber, has been trying to help with his breakouts, which he said are often triggered by stress.
It appears Hailey’s beauty regime worked. Justin recently posted a series of photos showing off his acne-free skin, and I was like, “Who dis?”
“Skin 🔥 thanks @haileybieber,” he captioned one photo of himself with his glowing skin — and sudden baby face?!?!
In another photo, Justin served us a side profile, so you know it’s real.
Back in May, Hailey declared “by the time we exit this quarantine, [Justin] is going to have glowing perfect skin.”
The 23-year-old model reposted her hubby’s recent photo, adding, “Healthy skin? We love to see it.”
A future career in dermatology? I could see it for her.
Congrats on the acne-free skin and for finding a true keeper, Biebs.
