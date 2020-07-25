Justin Bieber Posted Photos Of His Acne-Free Skin

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted 12 minutes ago

In the video, Justin opened up about how his acne has affected his self-confidence over the years, saying, “It definitely bugs me. I wear a hat a lot more, which probably makes it a lot worse.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“It’s the worst for your self-confidence because…especially because all these filters on Instagram. People are like looking perfect with their skin and you feel like that’s a reality,” he admitted.

Justin revealed that his wife, Hailey Bieber, has been trying to help with his breakouts, which he said are often triggered by stress.


Facebook: JustinBieber

In the clip, Hailey gave the singer a facial using an enzyme cleanser, a face mask, a detoxifying mask, and leave-on glycolic acid serum.

It appears Hailey’s beauty regime worked. Justin recently posted a series of photos showing off his acne-free skin, and I was like, “Who dis?”


ABC

Note: What works for one person’s skin doesn’t always work for others. You should always consult with your dermatologist before attempting any new skin care routines.

“Skin 🔥 thanks @haileybieber,” he captioned one photo of himself with his glowing skin — and sudden baby face?!?!

In another photo, Justin served us a side profile, so you know it’s real.

Back in May, Hailey declared “by the time we exit this quarantine, [Justin] is going to have glowing perfect skin.”

The 23-year-old model reposted her hubby’s recent photo, adding, “Healthy skin? We love to see it.”

A future career in dermatology? I could see it for her.

Congrats on the acne-free skin and for finding a true keeper, Biebs.

