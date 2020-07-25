JK Rowling warns of looming transgender treatment scandal as she says medics back her views

Writer JK Rowling says medics have backed her in her ongoing transgender row and warned that a scandal is about to blow up that will lead to a backlash against her critics.

The Harry Potter author, 54, has defended herself in recent weeks against accusations of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

She sparked outrage last month after taking issue with a headline on an article discussing “people who menstruate.”

Rowling previously said she was partly motivated to speak out on the transgender issue because of her experience of abuse and sexual assault with the outspoken feminist insisting biological sex is real.

Writing on Twitter today, Rowling said she had been contacted by numerous healthcare professionals in support of her recent comments.

She said: “Since speaking up about gender identity theory, I’ve received thousands of emails – more than I’ve ever had on a single subject.

“Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people.”

Linking to one source, she wrote: “The writers of this letter are just two of a growing number of whistleblowers.

“The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim ‘we couldn’t have known’.”

Rowling also shared a link with her 14.3 million Twitter followers to an article by psychoanalyst Marcus Evans titled Freedom To Think: The Need For Thorough Assessment And Treatment Of Gender Dysphoric Children”.

Gender dysphoria is the result of a mismatch between a person’s gender identity and their sex assigned at birth.

The paper, hosted on the Cambridge University Press books and journals platform, argues that the understanding of why the number of people referred to gender identity clinics has risen significantly in recent years has been “hampered by a politically charged debate”.







(Image: Daily Record)



Rowling commented: “Some may dismiss this paper by experienced psychoanalyst @marcusevanspsych, but they do so at their own peril.”

The author also shared links to another paper about sex, gender and identity and a 2017 letter written by two former Gender Identity Development Service clinicians who were critical of the body’s approach.

Actors from the Harry Potter universe, including Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as the boy wizard in film, and Eddie Redmayne, who leads the cast of Fantastic Beasts, have both criticised Rowling for her comments about transgender issues.

Four authors resigned from Rowling’s literary agency after claiming the company refused to publish a statement in support of transgender rights while a charity which supports transgender children has urged Rowling to meet some of the young people it works with.