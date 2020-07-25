Jeffrey Epstein’s Houses Offered for Combined $100 Million

NY State Sex Offender Registry

The New York and Florida houses owned by the convicted billionaire pedophile is listed in the market for a combined $100 million, a year after his prison suicide.

The New York and Florida pads once owned by disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein have hit the property market for a combined $100 million (£78 million).

His former Manhattan townhouse and his Palm Beach home have been listed for $88 million (£69 million) and $22 million (£15 million) respectively, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Epstein committed suicide behind bars last year (19) following sentencing for sex trafficking and related crimes.

News of the sale of his former homes drops as Epstein’s ex-lover, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, faces charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be molested by the convicted paedophile.

On Thursday (23Jul20), federal judge Loretta Preska unsealed records related to Maxwell’s sex life via a video hearing, ruling, “The court finds that any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from the disclosure of Miss Maxwell’s mostly non-testimony about behavior that has been widely reported in the press is far outweighed by the presumption of public access.”

Maxwell’s lawyer, Lauren Menninger, has been given a week to file an emergency motion with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the decision.

The documents relate to a deposition Maxwell gave as part of a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed against her in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre and to emails between Maxwell and Epstein. Giuffre sued the socialite for defamation after Maxwell publicly stated that she had made up sexual abuse allegations against her and Epstein.

Maxwell was arrested on 2 July (20) and charged with grooming three underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. She is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.