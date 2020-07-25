Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jack Hetherington face off as Sydney Roosters down New Zealand Warriors

Tempers have flared during the Roosters’ hard-fought 18-10 win over Warriors at Central Coast Stadium.

With just over 12 minutes remaining and the Roosters clinging to a two-point lead, rival front-rowers Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jack Hetherington went toe-to-toe, after the Roosters’ prop took umbrage at a tackle from Hetherington, with the two continuing to exchange words as the play continued around them.

Hetherington only joined the Warriors on loan from Penrith last month, and Warriors coach Todd Payten revealed after the match the two clubs have now agreed to extend the loan for another month.

“He’s settled in really well,” Payten said.

“I was excited to get him into the group because of that very reason, he’s a different body shape, he offers us an offload, some leg speed through the middle, and a lot of aggression.

“He doesn’t take a backward step, and I think some of our guys can learn that just by watching him go about his business.”

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the contest between the two front-rowers added some spice to the contest.

“It was good to see some physicality, and that’s what we want to see,” he said.

“We want to see guys going at it and having a few words, keeping it within the rules of the game but we want to see that type of stuff as well.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jack Hetherington (Fox League)

“Big men letting their tempers go a bit too far but keeping within the rules of the game.”

The Warriors came close to pulling off a major upset, holding a 10-6 lead at halftime. Only two second half tries to the Roosters prevented one of the biggest shocks of the season.

The win moves the Roosters into fourth spot, at least temporarily, with Newcastle able to reclaim the spot when they play the Bulldogs tomorrow.