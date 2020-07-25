Jamal Adams traded from Jets to Seahawks for massive haul

The Seattle Seahawks have made one of the offseason’s biggest moves, and Jamal Adams is getting his wish to get out of New York.

The Jets agreed to trade Adams to the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for a huge haul. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the Jets will receive first-round picks in both 2021 and 2022 as well as a third-round selection in 2021. The Jets will also receive a replacement for Adams in safety Bradley McDougald, while Gang Green are also giving up a fourth-round pick in 2022.