Jackson 5 Rules List of Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time

Instagram

Michael Jackson and his siblings beat NSYNC and New Edition to top the list of the greatest boyband anthems of all time, thanks to their classic hit ‘I Want You Back’.

–

The Jackson 5 have topped a new poll to find the greatest boy band song of all time.

Michael and Jermaine Jackson and their brothers beat out NSYNC and New Edition to take the top spot on the Rolling Stone countdown.

The outlet studied 75 of the greatest boy band anthems and experts declared The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” was the best of the best.

‘NSYNC came in second with “Bye, Bye, Bye”, ahead of “Candy Girl” by New Edition while Backstreet Boys‘ “I Want It That Way” and “Moon” by BTS completed the top five.

Tracks by One Direction (“What Makes You Beautiful”), Aventura (“Obsession”), Hanson (“MMMBop”), New Kids on the Block (“You Got It (The Right Stuff)”), and LFO (“Summer Girls”) also made the top 10.