J.League cancels match, Nagoya players positive for coronavirus By

TOKYO () – Japan’s J.League said on Sunday it was cancelling a soccer match between Nagoya Grampus and Sanfrecce Hiroshima scheduled later in the day after players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two players and a staff member on the Nagoya team tested positive for the virus, media reports said.
The top division restarted its season in early July after four months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
