The ‘God’s Country’ hitmaker starts to notice that he becomes less of a buddy to the No Doubt frontwoman’s three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, after dating her for five years.

Blake Shelton is terrified by the responsibility of helping to raise girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s three children.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and six-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and after dating Gwen for five years, Blake is starting to notice he is taking on more of a parenting role and becoming less of a buddy to the boys.

“(It’s) a scary moment for me,” he explains. “It’s one thing to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that which is new to me.”