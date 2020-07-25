Iraqi Security Forces Free Abducted German Arts Advocate

Iraqi security forces have rescued a German arts advocate, just days after her early-evening abduction near one of Baghdad’s busiest streets, Iraqi and German officials said on Friday.

The rescue of the advocate, Hella Mewis, was confirmed by Gen. Yahya Rasool, the military spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister, but much about her abduction remained a mystery.

General Rasool provided no additional details, Ms. Mewis’s health and location were unknown, and it was unclear whether anyone had been detained in the course of her rescue.

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, welcomed the announcement. “I am very relieved that the kidnapped German citizen is again free and in the care of our embassy,” he said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Twitter, and he thanked the Iraqi authorities for their assistance in securing her release.