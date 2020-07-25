Indonesia reports 1,868 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths By

© . People wearing protective face masks walk during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta
JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 1,868 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 97,286, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 49, to bring the total to 4,714, the data showed.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.