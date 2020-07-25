Indian smartphone market: How Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus and others fared

Smartphone shipments in India saw a decline of 51% year-on-year in the April-May-June quarter (Q2) of the year 2020, as per the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. The lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 resulted in zero shipments during April. However, the market is gradually appearing to return to normal. Wonder how the biggest companies in the Indian smartphone market performed? While Xiaomi continued to hold its number one position, Samsung made rapid gains, as per the report. Here’s looking into how Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo , Realme, Oppo, OnePlus and others fared …