How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic: Stream the new documentary from anywhere

The must-see follow-up to Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness won’t be coming to Netflix anytime soon. This past March, the popular streaming service’s seven-part documentary series on former zoo operator and tiger breeder Joe Exotic was pretty much all anyone could talk about. If you’re still yearning for more of the story, Animal Planet is about to deliver. Filmed just four months before his arrest, Surviving Joe Exotic is one of the final formal interviews with Joe, though with its own Animal Planet spin on the subject. This time, the camera will look past the Tiger King for a glimpse into the surviving animals he owned, such as two visually impaired tigers Kadira and Kryxis.

Surviving Joe Exotic: When & where The Surviving Joe Exotic documentary is scheduled to air on Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET / PT only on Animal Planet. While this documentary is not produced by the same team from Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it’s sure to provide a closer look into areas that the Netflix documentary skipped over. If you don’t currently have access to Animal Planet, we’ll get into other ways you can watch the new documentary below. How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic in the U.S. Animal Planet is available to stream live on a few different streaming services in the U.S., including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Philo. However, our favorite is Hulu. You can score a free 7-day trial of the service so you don’t even have to pay to stream Surviving Joe Exotic live when it airs on Saturday night. Just remember to check out the rest of the service and turn off auto-renew before the end of the week-long trial if you decide you don’t want to use it anymore.

Hulu

Hulu with Live TV gives you access to stream Animal Planet live. If you want to watch, you’ll need a membership. Luckily, a free 7-day trial gives you more than enough time to check out the service and watch the doc once it premieres on Saturday, July 25. Plans start at $55 per month.

Another great pick is fuboTV. This service only offers a free 7-day trial, though that’s plenty of time to watch Surviving Joe Exotic on Animal Planet and to check out all the other channels available to you. The list of available channels does vary depending on where you live, though it’s possible to receive over 180 channels with your monthly subscription. That includes Animal Planet, a ton of sports channels, and more.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV may start at the same price as Hulu, but it has a major focus on sports channels. This is certainly one to consider if you also love watching live games and sports. Plans start at $55 per month.

How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic live from anywhere If you’re already in the U.S., you shouldn’t have much trouble watching Surviving Joe Exotic on Hulu, and the 30-day trial makes it free even if you’re not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the documentary could be a bit difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu and other sites no matter where you are so you can watch the documentary the night it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you’re looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Animal Planet. Get in on this deal now!