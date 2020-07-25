Hisense 4K Android TVs are now up to $300 off this weekend only

Cutting the cord is easier than ever these days — especially with smart Android TVs now available that let you access all the latest streaming apps without the help of any additional devices. Connect an OTA antenna and you’ll even have free live TV channels. This Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV (H65G Series) is a fantastic pick that normally sells for $500, though thanks to a current sale at Best Buy, you can pick one up today for just $399.99 while supplies last. That’s a $100 discount and one of the best prices it’s ever reached.

You can save even more on the 75-inch model of this TV which is currently down to $699.99, saving you $300. These deals are part of Best Buy’s 3-day Great Summer Save sale, offering discounts on everything from computers and sound systems to home appliances and more.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Big Savings Hisense 4K UHD Android TV sale

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale is offering a stellar discount on select Hisense 4K Android TVs for a limited time with prices starting as low as $399.99. Starting at $400

Even at its regular price, the Hisense 4K TV is considered an entry-level budget option that has a ton of excellent features to help make life a little more convenient for you. For example, it has Bluetooth. You can connect the TV to Bluetooth via speakers or a sound bar. Or you can listen privately by using Bluetooth earbuds. Other features include 120 motion rate for fast-moving action and high-intensity gameplay, an LED panel for rich colors, and DTS Studio Sound to help create a virtual surround sound system in your living room.

The TV also has Google Assistant built right in. Talk to Google and control your entire smart home from the couch. Check on the kids or see who’s at the door by viewing smart cameras attached to your network right on the screen. Search for your favorite shows using your voice. Order a pizza or check out sports scores without pulling out your phone.

You can also use the Android TV smart platform to binge all your favorite content. Get access to Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and other video platforms. You can also stream music through Spotify, Pandora, and others. You’ll find live sports, news, and more. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and a USB input.

For even more affordable Android TV options, be sure to check out this guide to the best Android TVs on a budget.