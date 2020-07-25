Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, July, draw:

PowerBall: 04, 06, 11, 27, 34 PowerBall: 10

PowerBall Plus: 07, 10, 18, 23, 45 PowerBall: 13

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.