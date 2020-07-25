Grimes Slams Baby Daddy Elon Musk After He Tweets ‘Pronouns Suck’

WENN

The Canadian musician wants the Tesla boss to stay away from his phone and social media after he comes under fire for posting ‘pronouns suck’ on Twitter.

–

Elon Musk has come under fire from his girlfriend Grimes after taking to Twitter to share a controversial post on Friday (24Jul20) night.

The Tesla CEO took to the social media network to claim that, “Pronouns suck,” and was immediately ridiculed by users on the platform for his words.

“Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?” one person wrote, with another adding, “Pretty disgusting to see from you. What’s so hard about calling someone a pronoun?”

His fans weren’t the only ones to call the star out – Elon’s partner, Grimes, also commented on the post, writing, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic).”

The hitmaker added, “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes, who recently welcomed her first child, named X AE A-XII Musk, with Elon, has since deleted her tweet from the platform, and he has yet to publicly respond to her.