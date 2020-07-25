Given TikTok's potential future value, ByteDance shouldn't sell its majority stake in it at the reported $25B-$40B valuation, despite the risk of a US ban (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Given TikTok’s potential future value, ByteDance shouldn’t sell its majority stake in it at the reported $25B-$40B valuation, despite the risk of a US ban — – ByteDance is evaluating new corporate structures for TikTok, including setting up an independent board and selling a stake in the company …
