George Clooney Picks Up ‘The Tender Bar’ After Dropping ‘Boys in the Boat’

WENN

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor to carefully pick his next project, choosing to direct ‘The Tender Project’ after abandoning ‘Boys in the Boat’

–

George Clooney will visit “The Tender Bar” for his next directorial effort as COVID-19 complicates his other projects.

The star picked up the drama for the Amazon streaming platform shortly after wrapping production on Netflix sci-fi film “The Midnight Sky” in February (20), tabling another movie for MGM in favour of directing “The Tender Bar”.

But reports Clooney dropped “Boys in the Boat“, an adaptation of a book by Daniel James Brown about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team which won gold at the 1936 Olympics, because the complexity of shooting such a film during the pandemic became over-complicated due to health and safety guidelines.

George will also be producing “The Tender Bar” with his longtime business partner Grant Heslov under their Smokehouse banner.

“Hidden Figures” director Ted Melfi was originally booked to oversee the project for Sony, but when he became unavailable, Amazon bosses picked it up and offered the film to Clooney.

Based on the book by J.R. Moehringer, “The Tender Bar” centres upon a boy who searches for father figures at a local pub. William Monahan will write the script.

Meanwhile, Clooney’s upcoming apocalyptic movie “The Midnight Sky”, starring Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, is currently in post-production and is expected to be released later this year.