Four young people have been killed in a horror crash in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The accident happened in Advancetown, on Nerang Murwillumbah Road near the intersection with Beechmont Road at around 1pm.

Police say initial investigations show the driver lost control of the car and collided with an oncoming ute.

All four people in the car were killed.

The Ute driver was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.